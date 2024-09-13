New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
September 13, 2024
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Opportunities and Challenges of a dynamic Consent-based Application: Personalized options for personal Health Data Sharing and Utilization” by Ah Ra Lee, et al.
- “Compromised Informed Consent due to functional Health Literacy Challenges in Chinese Hospitals” by Dangui Zhang, et al.
- “Exploration of clinical Ethics Consultation in Uganda: A Case Study of Uganda Cancer Institute” by Mayi Mayega Nanyonga, et al.