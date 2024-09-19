A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
September 19, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 391, no. 9, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Supreme Power — The Loss of Judicial Deference to Health Agencies” by R.E. Sachs and E.C. Fuse Brown
- “Moral Injury and the Global Health Workforce Crisis — Insights from an International Partnership” by W. Dean, et al.
- “A New Orthonairovirus Associated with Human Febrile Illness” by X.-A. Zhang, et al.
- “A New Antibody Treatment for Migraine” by E. Loder