Why So Many Patients Are Confused About CPR and Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders

(STAT News) – A single question doesn’t give context, ask what’s most important to you to guide this decision, or share why we may recommend do-not-resuscitate (DNR) when CPR likely won’t work and cause further suffering. Popular shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “House” show 70% of patients surviving in-hospital cardiac arrests, but in reality, that number is just 17% . A popular recent New York Times article highlighted what can happen when there is confusion about resuscitation preferences.

However, what many readers may not have understood is that physicians receive very little training on how to actually have these important conversations. Communication skills training, especially around serious illness topics like code status, isn’t routinely taught in medical education. That must change. (Read More)