A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available
October 8, 2024
Clinical Ethics (vol. 19, no. 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Need for Hispanic cultural Competency in Drug Abuse Treatment Training Programs: An empirical and ethical Evaluation of US Universities” by Veronica Fish
- “Life without Gillick: Adolescent sexual and reproductive Healthcare in Ireland” by Barry Lyons and Mary Donnelly
- “The ethical Pathway – Does the perceived Realisation of the Individuals’ Values Change during the post-Stroke Time?” by Sunna Eva Erika Rannikko, et al.