(Axios) – The United States has one of the most inefficient health care systems among high-income countries, according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund. Why it matters: Administrative hurdles like requirements that insurers sign off on care before it’s delivered cause frustrations and care delays for U.S. patients in a health care system that produces worse health outcomes than its peer countries. The big picture: The U.S. ranked lowest on health outcomes out of the ten countries surveyed. (Read More)