The Plastic Surgery Procedure Booming Among Washington Men

(Politico) – The surgeons and dermatologists who treat the D.C. power class will never share their patients’ secrets; some doctors strategically time surgeries during congressional recess, and many go out of their way to make sure their clients aren’t even seen entering the office, using a spy-movie-like web of hidden entries and secret back doors. But they will also tell you that, among the political power set, jaws are currently hot.

“Strong jawlines and prominent chins are de rigueur in Washington,” says Dr. Tina Alster, a dermatologist who treats high-powered patients at her K Street practice. In the past couple of years, she says, the portion of her male clients who come in seeking well-defined jaws has more than doubled, from about 20 percent to 50 percent. (Read More)