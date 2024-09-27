IVF babies have ‘significantly increased’ risk of serious heart defects

(Sydney Morning Herald) – Children conceived through IVF and other reproductive technologies have a significantly higher risk of serious heart abnormalities than naturally conceived children, a large international study has found.

A study of 7.7 million children in four northern European countries found babies born through assisted reproduction including IVF, intracytoplasmic sperm injection and embryo freezing have a 36 per cent higher risk of serious heart abnormalities. (Read More)