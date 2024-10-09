A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
October 9, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 1, no. 10, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “If Machines Exceed Us: Health Care at an Inflection Point” by E. Klang, et al.
- “Settling the Score on Algorithmic Discrimination in Health Care” by M. Ghassemi, M. Hightower and E.O. Nsoesie
- “Pixels and Pitfalls: Building Robust Artificial Intelligence for Medical Imaging” by P. Rajpurkar, A.L. Beam and A.K. Manrai
- “The Role of Health Data Utilities in Supporting Health AI” by A. Alkasir, et al.