New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
October 14, 2024
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “Researchers Experience and Views on Participants’ Comprehension of Informed Consent in clinical Trials in Malawi: A descriptive qualitative Study” by Dorothy Maxwell Kazembe, Yimtubezinash Woldeamanuel and Solomon Mequanente Abay
- “Assessment of Decision-Making Autonomy in chronic Pain Patients: A Pilot Study” by Marguerite d’Ussel, et al.
- “From ontological to relational: A Scoping Review of Conceptions of Dignity Invoked in Deliberations on medically Assisted Death” by Isabelle Martineau, Naïma Hamrouni and Johanne Hébert
- “Putting Patients first: When Home-Based Care Staff Prioritise Loyalty to Patients above the System and Themselves. An ethnographic Study” by Cecilie Knagenhjelm Hertzberg, Morten Magelssen and Anne Kari Tolo Heggestad