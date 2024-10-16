A New Edition of Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics Is Now Available
October 16, 2024
Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics (vol. 33, no. 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Hammer or Measuring Tape? Artificial Intelligence and Justice in Healthcare” by Jan-Hendrik Heinrichs
- “The Virtues of Interpretable Medical AI” by Joshua Hatherley, Robert Sparrow and Mark Howard
- “Misplaced Trust and Distrust: How Not to Engage with Medical Artificial Intelligence” by Georg Starke and Marcello Lenca
- “Reflection Machines: Supporting Effective Human Oversight Over Medical Decision Support Systems” by Pim Haselager, et al.