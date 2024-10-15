A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
October 15, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 391, no. 12, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Dobbs Revisited — Addressing Effects on Resident Training in Obstetrics and Gynecology” by A.S. Cutler and E. Hartenbach
- “The Role of Physicians on Ethics Committees after Dobbs” by H. Minkoff and M.F. Marshall
- “Accessible Weight Scales and Exam Tables — New Federal Regulations” by N.D. Agaronnik and L.I. Iezzoni