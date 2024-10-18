A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
October 18, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 391, no. 13, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The U.S. Elections and Health Policy: Health Care Reform and the 2024 U.S. Elections — Low Visibility, High Stakes” by J. Oberlander
- “Avoiding Financial Toxicity for Patients from Clinicians’ Use of AI” by S.S. Jain, M.M. Mello, and N.H. Shah
- “The Supreme Court’s Shadowy Treatment of Public Health” by S.H. Engels, et al.
- “Prolonged Grief Disorder” by N.M. Simon and M.K. Shear