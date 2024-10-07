A young doctor’s final words offer a mental health warning for others

(Washington Post) – Will West, a 33-year-old who was training at George Washington University hospital in D.C., wrote in a suicide note that other residents are “at real risk”

There is no way to know for certain what led Will to end his life. But what is known, interviews with Will’s family, George Washington residents and national experts show, is that despite a growing acceptance nationwide of the benefits of mental health care, barriers persist in residency programs that keep doctors from seeking help during a time when many need it. (Read More)