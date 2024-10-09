Chemistry Nobel goes to developers of AlphaFold AI that predicts protein structures

(Nature) – This year’s prize celebrates computational tools that have transformed biology and have the potential to revolutionize drug discovery.

For the first time — and probably not the last — a scientific breakthrough enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) has been recognized with a Nobel prize. The 2024 chemistry Nobel was awarded to John Jumper and Demis Hassabis at Google DeepMind in London, for developing a game-changing AI tool for predicting protein structures called AlphaFold, and David Baker, at the University of Washington in Seattle, for his work on computational protein design, which has been bolstered by Al in recent years. (Read More)