A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available

October 21, 2024

Research Ethics (vol. 20, no. 4, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • Conscientious Enrolment in clinical Trials during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Right Patient, right Trial” by Melanie Arnold, et al.
  • “Research Ethics Preparedness during Outbreaks and Public Health Emergencies: Focus on Community Engagement” by Raffaella Ravinetto, Joyce Adhiambo and Joshua Kimani
  • “Ethical and informative Trials: How the COVID-19 Experience can Help to Improve clinical Trial Design” by Emma Law and Isabel Smith

