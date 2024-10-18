Ozempic Could Be Lifesaving for Thousands of Americans a Year, Study Finds

(Gizmodo) – New research estimates that expanded access to Ozempic and similar drugs could lead to 42,000 deaths prevented annually.

The recently approved drugs semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro and Zepbound) have proven to be far more effective at helping people lose weight than diet and exercise alone—yielding about 15% to 20% lost weight in clinical trials. And practically every week, there’s been another study suggesting that their benefits extend beyond simple weight loss. This new research, published Tuesday in the journal PNAS, takes a stab at tallying up the positive effects they may have on our collective mortality. (Read More)