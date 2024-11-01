A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 1, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 391, no. 15, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The U.S. Elections and Health Policy: Health Coverage, Access, and the 2024 U.S. Elections” by S. Glied and B.D. Sommers
- “The U.S. Elections and Health Policy: Affordability of Health Care in the United States — Old Problems Awaiting a New Administration” by J.M. McWilliams and S.B. Dusetzina
- “The U.S. Elections and Health Policy: Health Equity in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election” by M. Alsan and R. Yearby
- “Safety of Kidney Transplantation from Donors with HIV” by C.M. Durand, et al.