What Drugmakers Did Not Tell Volunteers in Alzheimer’s Trials

(New York Times) – Genetic tests showed that certain patients were predisposed to brain injuries if they took the drugs. That information remained secret.

To assess the drug’s effectiveness and safety, Eisai sought to include people whose genetic profiles made them especially prone to develop Alzheimer’s. But these same people were also more vulnerable to brain bleeding or swelling if they received the drug.

To identify these high-risk volunteers, Eisai told everyone that they would be given a genetic test. But the results, the company added, would remain secret.

In all, 274 volunteers joined the trial without Eisai telling them they were at an especially high risk for brain injuries, documents obtained by The New York Times show. (Read More)