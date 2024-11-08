A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
November 8, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 1, no. 11, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “We Need More Randomized Clinical Trials of AI” by D. Ouyang and J. Hogan
- “Preparing for the Widespread Adoption of Clinic Visit Recording” by P.J. Barr, R. Gramling and S. Vosoughi
- “The EU AI Act: Implications for U.S. Health Care” by S. Porsdam Mann, I.G. Cohen and T. Minssen
- “Combining Multiple Large Language Models Improves Diagnostic Accuracy” by G. Barabucci, et al.