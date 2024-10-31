(CTV News Vancouver) – A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman’s medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.

The injunction, signed by Justice Simon R. Coval, is the first of its kind issued in the province and was issued on Saturday, the day before the woman was scheduled to die.

It prevents Dr. Ellen Wiebe or any other doctor from “causing the death” of the 53-year-old woman “by MAID or any other means.” It followed a notice of civil claim alleging Wiebe negligently approved the procedure for a patient who does not legally qualify. (Read More)