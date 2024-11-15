New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

November 15, 2024

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.

Articles include:

  • “Differing Needs for Advance Care Planning in the Veterans Health Administration: Use of latent Class Analysis to Identify Subgroups to Enhance Advance Care Planning via Group Visits for Veterans” by Monica M. Matthieu, et al.
  • “Ethical Constraints and Dilemmas in the Provision of In-Vitro Fertilization Treatment in Ghana: From the Perspectives of Experts” by David Appiah and John K. Ganle
  • “Exploring Bias Risks in Artificial Intelligence and Targeted Medicines Manufacturing” by Ngozi Nwebonyi and Francis McKay
  • “Clinicians’ Roles and necessary Levels of Understanding in the Use of Artificial Intelligence: A qualitative Interview Study with German medical Students” by F. Funer, et al.

