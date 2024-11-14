A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

November 14, 2024

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 391, no. 17, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Large Language Models and the Degradation of the Medical Record” by L.G. McCoy, A.K. Manrai and A. Rodman
  • “Compared with What? Measuring AI against the Health Care We Have” by I.S. Kohane
  • “The Failing U.S. Health System” by D. Blumenthal, E. Gumas and A. Shah
  • “‘Blessed Be the Fruit’ — The Contemporary Rise of Pronatalism” by R. Forati and D. Bartz
  • “Lead Poisoning” by B. Lanphear, A. Navas-Acien and D.C. Bellinger

