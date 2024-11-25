A New Edition of Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health Is Now Available
November 25, 2024
Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health (vol. 32, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Regulating Mobile Health Research in Canada: Public Trust and Public Participation” by M.H. Zawati and M. Lang
- “When Surrogates Choose Suffering” by F. Al-Moussally and E. Casey
- “Truth, Perspectivism, and scientific Knowledge on Health” by J.G. Kahambing
- “In the digital Health Era, Collegiality as an ethical Resource against Healthcare Professionals’ Loneliness” by R. Chvetzoff, et al.
- “Understanding the modern Relevance of the Hippocratic Oath” by L. Marcucci and D. Fourel