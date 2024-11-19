Sex and Gender Identification and Implications for Disability Evaluation

(National Academies) – The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) asked the National Academies to convene a committee of experts to evaluate how contemporary conceptions of sex and gender in medicine and current clinical guidelines impact disability determinations. The resulting report offers conclusions in key areas including (1) the collection of data on sex and gender identity, (2) disability considerations for SSA’ Listings of Impairments (medical criteria that apply to the evaluation of disability) with sex-specific diagnostic criteria, (3) inclusive language in disability Listings of Impairments, and (4) guidance for adjudicators on assessing disability for TGD [transgender and gender diverse] applicants and applicants with VSTs [variations in sex traits]. (Read More)