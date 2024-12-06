A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
December 6, 2024
Nursing Ethics (vol. 31, no. 8, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Factors Contributing to the Promotion of Moral Competence in Nursing” by Johanna Wiisak, et al.
- “Impacts of Ethical Climate and Ethical Sensitivity on Caring Efficacy” by Fiona Wing Ki Tang, et al.
- “Organizational Trust Breaches among Nurses and Aides: A qualitative Study” by Katherine C. Brewer, Andrew M. Dierkes and Allison A. Norful
- Health Care Workers’ qualitative Descriptions of ethically challenging Situations Evoking moral Distress during Covid-19″ by Kristin Alve Glad, et al.