A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

December 6, 2024

Nursing Ethics (vol. 31, no. 8, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Factors Contributing to the Promotion of Moral Competence in Nursing” by Johanna Wiisak, et al.
  • “Impacts of Ethical Climate and Ethical Sensitivity on Caring Efficacy” by Fiona Wing Ki Tang, et al.
  • “Organizational Trust Breaches among Nurses and Aides: A qualitative Study” by Katherine C. Brewer, Andrew M. Dierkes and Allison A. Norful
  • Health Care Workers’ qualitative Descriptions of ethically challenging Situations Evoking moral Distress during Covid-19″ by Kristin Alve Glad, et al.

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Journal Articles, Nursing, Research Ethics

Ad