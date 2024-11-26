Combining AI and Crispr Will Be Transformational

(Wired) – The genome-editing technology can be supercharged by artificial intelligence—and the results are already being felt.

In my field, Crispr gene editing and genomics more broadly, we often deal with enormous datasets—or, in many cases, we can’t deal with them properly because we simply don’t have the tools or the time. Supercomputers can take weeks to months to analyze subsets of data for a given question, so we have to be highly selective about which questions we choose to ask. AI and machine learning are already removing these limitations, and we are using AI tools to quickly search and make discoveries in our large genomic datasets. (Read More)