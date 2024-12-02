Why religion matters in the assisted dying debate

(The Spectator) – Those all seem to me good, cogent and to my mind compelling arguments for rejecting the proposed bill on Assisted Dying. Yet I can’t help thinking that Christian faith still has something deeper to bring to this debate.

The three words Dignity in Dying uses to summarise its campaign for a change to the law, are: Choice, Access and Control. It tells you much about our modern moral framework: we want choice, we have a right to access everything and, most tellingly, we want to control whatever we can. (Read More)