What is ageing? Even the field’s researchers can’t agree

(Nature) – Survey of scientists who study ageing finds no consensus on the fundamentals.

Researchers studying ageing disagree on just about everything — including what ageing is, whether it is a disease and when it starts — according to a survey of about 100 scientists working in the field.

A key goal of ageing research is to help people live longer, healthier lives. But the exact causes of ageing, as well as effective approaches to slow or reverse it, remain elusive. (Read More)