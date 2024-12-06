A ‘Reverse Aging’ Guru’s Trail of Failed Businesses

(Wall Street Journal) – Harvard geneticist David Sinclair aims to develop treatments for aging, but his companies have struggled to deliver

Harvard geneticist David Sinclair’s seductive notion that aging is a treatable disease has helped companies he founded to raise more than $1 billion. The investors have almost nothing to show for it.

Four companies trying to develop longevity drugs have gone bankrupt or largely halted operations. Another four either haven't yet tested their drugs or gene therapies in humans or have run only small-scale trials that make it difficult to know whether a drug will work.