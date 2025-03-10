A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
March 10, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Plight of ‘Dual Noneligible’ People in the United States” by D.E. Velasquez, E.T. Roberts and J.F. Figueroa
- “Texas Executive Order GA-46 and the Erosion of Trust in Health Care” by P.M.G. Santos, R.E. Fabi and L. Cervantes
- “Coordinating Multidisciplinary Care — Improving Outcomes after Fragility Fractures” by N. Napoli, P.R. Ebeling and D.P. Kiel
- “See the Harm” by G. Buonomo
- “Early-Stage Results with Transcatheter Tricuspid-Valve Replacement” by P.T. O’Gara