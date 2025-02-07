The Drug Industry Is Having Its Own DeepSeek Moment

(Wall Street Journal) – It isn’t just artificial intelligence—Chinese biotechs are now developing drugs faster and cheaper than their U.S. counterparts

The biotech industry’s DeepSeek moment came last fall. That is when Summit Therapeutics, backed by billionaire Bob Duggan, announced that its drug had outperformed Merck’s blockbuster therapy Keytruda in a head-to-head lung-cancer trial. Keytruda, a $30 billion-a-year immunotherapy juggernaut, is the bestselling drug in the pharma industry and has long dominated the market. So the prospect of a superior competitor was seismic. Even more remarkable: Summit had licensed the drug just two years earlier from a little known Chinese biotech called Akeso. (Read More)