A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
February 17, 2025
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 92, no. 1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Loss of a Physician’s Freedom of Conscience Will Result in the Breakdown of Patient Autonomy Within the Doctor–Patient Relationship” by Brian J. Burke
- “Delectatio and Recreational Drug Use: Using Aquinas’ Account of Pleasure to Argue That Recreational Drug Use Is Immoral” by Matthew McKenna
- “Dependency as a Virtue: The Interplay Between the Dignity of the Human Person and the Value of the Common Good” by Sarah E. Toates