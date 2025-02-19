New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

February 19, 2025

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.

Articles include:

  • “Shared Decision-Making between Patients and Healthcare Providers at rural Health Facilities in Eastern Uganda: An exploratory Qualitative Study” by Ranga Solomon Owino, et al.
  • “Students’ Attitudes toward Euthanasia and Abortion: A Cross-Cultural Study in three Mediterranean Countries” by Ivana Tutić Grokša, et al.
  • “Disparity in Attitudes regarding Assisted Dying among Physicians and the general public in Japan” by Yoshiyuki Takimoto and Tadanori Nabeshima
  • “Public Awareness, Attitudes, and Motivation toward Biobanks: A Survey of China” by Mingtao Huang, et al.

