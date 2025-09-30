Cancer rates are rising in young people, but how worried should we be?

(NBC News) – Of the eight fastest-rising cancers examined by researchers, only two showed increases in deaths.

New cases of cancer have been rising among younger people, worrying patients and doctors about causes. A new study suggests increasing numbers of cases of early onset cancer are largely due to improved and more routine screening, while mortality rates among younger people haven’t changed.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, compared rates of new diagnoses over the past three decades to mortality rates of the fastest-rising cancers in adults under 50. (Read More)