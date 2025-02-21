A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
February 21, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 3, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Striking a Balance — Advancing Physician Collective-Bargaining Rights and Patient Protections” by T. Ramesh, C. Shachar and H. Yu
- “Changing Medicare Payment to Strengthen Primary Care” by D.B. Jacobs, C.T. LaBonte and M. Seshamani
- “Identification and Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder” by P.S. Haber
- “Predatory Journals — What Can We Do to Protect Their Prey?” by C. Laine, et al.
- “Challenges to the Future of a Robust Physician Workforce in the United States” by R.P. Walensky and N.C. McCann