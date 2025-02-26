A New Edition of Journal of Medical Humanities Is Now Available
February 26, 2025
Journal of Medical Humanities (vol. 46, no 1, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Long or the Post of It? Temporality, Suffering, and Uncertainty in Narratives Following COVID-19” by Katharine Cheston, Marta-Laura Cenedese and Angela Woods
- “Shame-Sensitive Public Health” by Fred Cooper, Luna Dolezal and Arthur Rose
- “A Dialogue about Vaccine Side Effects: Understanding Difficult Pandemic Experiences” by Mia-Marie Hammarlin and Pia Dellson