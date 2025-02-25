A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

February 25, 2025

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 4, 2025) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Role of Importation in Remediating U.S. Generic Drug Shortages” by T.J. Bollyky, et al.
  • “Gender-Affirming Surgical Care in Carceral Settings” by M. Murphy, et al.
  • “The Pediatrician’s Lament” by E.R. Menzin
  • “Nutrition in Medicine: The Physiology of Hunger” by A. Fasano
  • “FAIRS — A Framework for Evaluating the Inclusion of Sex in Clinical Algorithms” by K.E. Goodman, et al.

