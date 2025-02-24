(Washington Post via MSN) – The District’s only for-profit psychiatric hospital prioritizes profits over patient care, systematically committing patients when not medically necessary to maximize insurance payments, a former patient alleges in a lawsuit.

The unidentified patient was held for four days at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington in unsanitary conditions while doctors allegedly falsified her mental health records and refused her access to a telephone, according to a civil lawsuit filed this month in federal court in D.C. (Read More)