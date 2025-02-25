Anthropic Launches the World’s First ‘Hybrid Reasoning’ AI Model

(Wired) – Claude 3.7, the latest model from Anthropic, can be instructed to engage in a specific amount of reasoning to solve hard problems.

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company founded by exiles from OpenAI, has introduced the first AI model that can produce either conventional output or a controllable amount of “reasoning” needed to solve more grueling problems.

Anthropic says the new hybrid model, called Claude 3.7, will make it easier for users and developers to tackle problems that require a mix of instinctive output and step-by-step cogitation.