(STAT News) – Two U.S. government agencies that are key players in the World Health Organization-led process to select the flu viruses for next winter’s influenza vaccines are participating in a meeting to discuss the issue, despite the Trump administration’s plans to withdraw from the global health agency, sources told STAT.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not announce its plans to participate in advance but confirmed its role Monday in an email response to STAT. (Read More)