Are Friends Electric?

(MIT Technology Review) – This discrepancy between the relative ease of teaching a machine abstract thinking and the difficulty of teaching it basic sensory, social, and motor skills is what’s known as Moravec’s paradox. Named after an observation the roboticist Hans Moravec made back in the late 1980s, the paradox states that what’s hard for humans (math, logic, scientific reasoning) is easy for machines, and what’s hard for machines (tying shoelaces, reading emotions, having a conversation) is easy for humans.

In her latest book, Robots and the People Who Love Them: Holding On to Our Humanity in an Age of Social Robots, science writer Eve Herold argues that thanks to new approaches in machine learning and continued advances in AI, we’re finally starting to unravel this paradox. (Read More)