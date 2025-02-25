Human Therapists Prepare for Battle Against A.I. Pretenders

February 25, 2025

Man sitting on a couch

(New York Times) – Chatbots posing as therapists may encourage users to commit harmful acts, the nation’s largest psychological organization warned federal regulators.

The nation’s largest association of psychologists this month warned federal regulators that A.I. chatbots “masquerading” as therapists, but programmed to reinforce, rather than to challenge, a user’s thinking, could drive vulnerable people to harm themselves or others. (Read More)

