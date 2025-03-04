Meet the ‘Cali Sober’ Set: No Booze, but Drugs Are Fine

(Wall Street Journal) – For some people, alcohol has taken a back seat to other substances, including mushrooms, LSD and ketamine

Like many others, Brenc uses the term “California sober” to describe her way of life. Alcohol is largely off the table, but psychedelics are a big part of her social world. “I kind of just decipher what types of substances are going to raise my frequency and what isn’t,” she said. This very Los Angeles lifestyle is catching on, thanks in part to January’s surgeon general advisory about alcohol being a leading preventable cause of cancer. (Read More)