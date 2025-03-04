Groundbreaking Stem Cell Therapy Repairs Badly Damaged Corneas and Improves Sight

(Gizmodo) – Over 90% of patients with severely damaged corneas responded to the treatment in an early clinical trial.

The next frontier of stem cell transplantation might involve the eyes. In research out today, scientists report that an experimental therapy has helped people with otherwise untreatable injuries to their corneas.

Researchers at Mass Eye and Ear led the study, a Phase I/II clinical trial of 14 patients. In most cases, the therapy—a transplant of stem cells from the person’s other healthy eye—appeared to safely restore the surface of people’s severely damaged corneas, often improving their vision as well. (Read More)