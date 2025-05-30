Can this nasal spray slow down Alzheimer’s? One couple is helping scientists find out

(NPR) – The nasal spray contains an experimental monoclonal antibody meant to reduce the Alzheimer’s-related inflammation in Walsh’s brain.

He is the first person living with Alzheimer’s to get the treatment, which is also being tested in people with diseases including multiple sclerosis, ALS and COVID-19.

And the drug appears to be reducing the inflammation in Walsh’s brain, researchers report in the journal Clinical Nuclear Medicine. (Read More)