Unpaid claims and coverage gaps: Changes to the military’s health care program are causing disruptions

(NBC News) – Changes this year to Tricare, the military’s health care program, have brought cascading disruptions to millions of service members, their families and network providers nationwide.

About 16,000 health care providers on the East Coast alone have not been paid for months, forcing many to drop Tricare patients, reduce their hours or consider closing their clinics. On the West Coast, federal officials said, beneficiaries are struggling with a host of issues, including long wait times at call centers and stalled referrals and authorizations. (Read More)