Nuffield Council on Bioethics publishes final report from in-depth exploration of public views on assisted dying in England

(Nuffield Council on Bioethics) – A new report from the Nuffield Council on Bioethics (NCOB) combines detailed insights from England’s first Citizens’ Jury on assisted dying and two nationally representative surveys of 2000 people to provide a timely and comprehensive analysis of public views on the topic.

This final report brings together all of the evidence and insights from our project exploring public views on assisted dying. The aim of this project was to address the evidence gap that has been present in the national conversation on assisted dying. Whilst opinion polls are useful in gauging levels of agreement or disagreement on the topic, there was a notable lack of insight into the underlying factors – including the ethical, social and practical considerations – that influence how people living in England think and feel about assisted dying. (Read More)