The Life and Mystery of Luigi Mangione

(Rolling Stone) – Finally, on Dec. 9, a name was released. The primary suspect was Mangione. The details made public about the 26-year-old only exacerbated the frenzy around the crime. This was not a person living on the fringes of society, as we normally think about those suspected of political violence — Mangione was from a respected, wealthy family, someone who went to elite schools and was generally well-liked.

So, what happened? What could have caused this young man with seemingly every opportunity in the world to be accused of something so extreme? Like the customers in that Maryland pizza parlor, the public has grafted their own experiences, biases, and political views onto the scraps of Mangione’s background that have been reported so far. He became a sort of twisted Rorschach test: It was his chronic pain, it was his schooling, it was his politics. But who is Luigi Mangione, really? And how did he become the most debated and polarizing murder suspect in recent history? (Read More)