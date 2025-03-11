We got rid of acid rain. Now something scarier is falling from the sky.

March 11, 2025

Raindrops on water

(Vox) – While precipitation in some regions is still unnaturally acidic, on the whole, acid rain is largely a problem of the past and a major environmental success story.

Now, however, there’s another problem with our rain — and it’s even more alarming.

While precipitation has become less acidic, a growing body of evidence suggests that it’s now full of many other pollutants that pose a risk to public health, including microplastics. And unlike the compounds that cause acid rain, these pollutants are almost impossible to get rid of. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, News, Public Health

Ad