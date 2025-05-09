A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
May 9, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 2, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Regulation of AI: Learnings from Medical Education” by K.N. Vokinger, D.R. Soled and R.-E.E. Abdulnour
- “Challenges in the Postmarket Surveillance of Clinical Prediction Models” by S. Ansari, et al.
- “Why Is Primary Care Different? Considerations for Machine Learning Development with Electronic Medical Record Data” by J.K. Kueper, et al.
- “Harnessing Moravec’s Paradox in Health Care: A New Era of Collaborative Intelligence” by A. Loaiza-Bonilla and S. Penberthy